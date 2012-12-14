New Issue-Telecom Italia prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

December 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.184

Reoffer price 99.184

Yield 4.134 pct

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 331.9bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 Bund

Payment Date December 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman

Sachs International, JPMorgan, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0868458653

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.