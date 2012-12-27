FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

MARKET EYE-Indian bond yield eases as higher borrowing fears fade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield eased for
the fourth straight session and is expected to touch a
five-month low again as fears of substantial amount of
additional borrowing waned.
* The 8.15 percent 2022 bond was at 8.10 percent, down one basis
point from Wednesday's close when it had touched 8.10 percent
for the first time since July 26, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
* "It (2022) can touch 8.08 percent today as there is no
negative news," said a foreign bank dealer.
* Despite several assurances from the Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram, market feared a large amount of additional
borrowing announcement by the end of December to attain a 5.3
percent fiscal deficit target amid slowdown in revenues.
* Also, enthused by the dovish statement at the central bank's
monetary policy review this month, markets are starting to
expect a 50 basis point rate cut instead of a 25 basis point in
January.
* "Market is also supported from buying by investors like mutual
funds and private banks who have greater holding power than
foreign banks," the dealer said.

 (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t
; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

