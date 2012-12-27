FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE-Indian bond yield hits 5-month low, investor buying helps
December 27, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

MARKET EYE-Indian bond yield hits 5-month low, investor buying helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* India's benchmark bond yield was little moved after touching a
five-month low with year-end buying from investors supporting
prices.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.11
percent, after moving in an 8.0937-8.1121 percent band. The bond
touched 8.09 percent, its lowest since July 26.
* Also, fears of a large additional borrowing amount waned as
2012 comes to a close.
* Despite several assurances from Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram, the market had feared an announcement of a large
amount of additional borrowing by the end of December to attain
a 5.3 percent fiscal deficit target amid slowdown in revenues.

