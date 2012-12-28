FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE-SGX Nifty flat; Bharti Infratel debuts
December 28, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

MARKET EYE-SGX Nifty flat; Bharti Infratel debuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange unchanged. The
MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan gains
0.43 percent. 
* Bharti Infratel Ltd  debuts after raising
about $760 million in India's biggest IPO in two years. Traders
expect shares to come under pressure due to concerns about the
outlook for mobile tower operators.
* Foreign investors sold 1.33 billion rupees of stocks, while
domestic institutions bought 1.33 billion rupees of stocks on
Thursday, when India's BSE index fell 0.48 percent. 
* Traders expect market to trade in a narrow range, with select
oil marketing companies shares to be traced on talks of hike in
diesel prices.

