MARKET EYE-Indian bond yields ease, OMO cutoffs uncertainty to cap fall

* Indian bond yields eased a tad but are unlikely to fall sharply as traders were apprehensive of the cut-offs at the central bank's open market operation due later in the day. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.10 percent, down one basis point from Thursday's close when it had touched 8.09 percent, its lowest since July 26. * State-run banks who have been net sellers in the secondary market for the last few sessions, are expected to show strong demand at the bond auction later in the day. * Market will also try to take direction cues from the auction and debt purchase cut-offs. * India will sell 120 billion rupees of a new 30-year bond, 8.12 percent 2020 bond and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds while the central bank will buy upto 80 billion rupees of 8.07 percent July-2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds through open market operation. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t ; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)