MARKET EYE-Indian bond yields fall; likely t-bill issuance props up mood
December 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

MARKET EYE-Indian bond yields fall; likely t-bill issuance props up mood

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Indian bond yields eased further as expectations of issuance
of higher amount of borrowing through treasury bills instead of
dated securities propped up sentiment.
* Bonds are expected to rally if the government decides to
borrow extra through T-bills which are short-term and are
favourites among traders, unlike dated government securities.
* "Market is expecting a net 300-400 billion rupees of T-bill
issuance in Jan-March quarter," said a dealer at a primary
dealership.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.10
percent, down one basis point from its close on Thursday, when
it had touched 8.09 percent, its lowest since July 26.
* "A higher t-bill issuance will confirm that there will be no
additional borrowing through dated securities. Everybody wants
to build position now because both inflation and growth is
undershooting the targets, and net supply is lower because of
the open market operations," the dealer said.
* Markets also waited for the cut-offs at the bond auction and
purchase.
* India will sell 120 billion rupees of a new 30-year bond, 8.12
percent 2020 bond and 8.20 percent 2025 bonds while the central
bank will buy up to 80 billion rupees of 8.07 percent July-2017
bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds
through an open market operation.

 (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t
; homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

