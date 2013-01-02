New Issue-Rabobank Nederland adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

January 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 21, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 101.902

Payment Date January 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 225 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0856549851

Data supplied by International Insider.