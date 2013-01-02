New Issue-Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

January 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 08, 2018
Coupon 0.83 pct
Yield 0.84 pct
Payment Date January 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law German
