New Issue-Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 2, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 08, 2018

Coupon 0.83 pct

Yield 0.84 pct

Payment Date January 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL0286

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
