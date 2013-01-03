New Issue-Municipality Finance prices 225 mln SFR 2023 bond

January 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Municipality Finance

Guarantor Municipal Guarantee Board

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 01, 2023

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.441

Reoffer price 99.691

Yield 0.907 pct

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0203695629

