New Issue-EIB prices 1.0 bln stg 2018 bond

January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.76

Reoffer price 99.76

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan

& RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0872706881

