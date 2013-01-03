New Issue-EIB prices 1.0 bln stg 2018 bond

January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.76
Reoffer price 99.76
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date January 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan
& RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
