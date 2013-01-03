New Issue-RCI Banque adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tursday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 27, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 107.274

Yield 2.442 pct

Spread 173 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 215.6bp

over the OBL#162

Payment Date January 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0872726137

ISIN XS0775870982

Data supplied by International Insider.