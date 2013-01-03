FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-RCI Banque adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
January 3, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-RCI Banque adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tursday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 27, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 107.274

Yield 2.442 pct

Spread 173 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 215.6bp

over the OBL#162

Payment Date January 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0872726137

ISIN XS0775870982

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

