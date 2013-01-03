New Issue-RCI Banque adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tursday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 27, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 107.274
Yield 2.442 pct
Spread 173 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 215.6bp
over the OBL#162
Payment Date January 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0872726137
Data supplied by International Insider.