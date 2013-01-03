New Issue-Societe Generale prices 2.0 bln euro 2015 FRN

January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Issue price 99.94
Reoffer price 99.94
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp
Payment Date January 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.