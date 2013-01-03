New Issue-Societe Generale prices 2.0 bln euro 2015 FRN

January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 14, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Issue price 99.94

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp

Payment Date January 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0872763841

