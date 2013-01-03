New Issue-BBVA Senior prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

January 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SA

Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.709

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 336.4bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC & SC CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0872702112

Data supplied by International Insider.