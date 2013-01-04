FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CRH prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond
January 4, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CRH prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l‘Habitat SA

(CRH)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2025

Coupon 2.4 pct

Reoffer price 99.65

Spread 46 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.3bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CA CIB, Deutsche Bank,

Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
