New Issue-CRH prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

January 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l‘Habitat SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2025
Coupon 2.4 pct
Reoffer price 99.65
Spread 46 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.3bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CA CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.