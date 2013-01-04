FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 151.5 mln euro 2053 bond
#Credit Markets
January 4, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 151.5 mln euro 2053 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 151.5 million euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2053

Coupon Zero

Reoffer price 19.8137

Reoffer yield 4.13 pct

Payment Date February 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RE319

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

