New Issue- State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

January 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2023

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.211

Payment Date January 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, NordLB & Unicredit

Listing Hamburg & Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0V63

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)