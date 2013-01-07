New Issue- State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

January 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2023
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.211
Payment Date January 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, NordLB & Unicredit
Listing Hamburg & Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
