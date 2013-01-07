FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Theta Capital adds $130 mln 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Theta Capital adds $130 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Theta Capital Pte Ltd

Issue Amount $130 million

Maturity Date November 14, 2020

Coupon 6.125 pct

Reoffer price 104.325

Payment Date January 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BofAML, Credit Suisse & CITI

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes The issue size will total $403.306 when fungible

ISIN XS0852004299

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

