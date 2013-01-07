FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG prices 1.75 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.958

Reoffer price 98.958

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DB5DCS4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

