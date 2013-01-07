New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG prices 1.75 bln euro 2023 bond

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.958

Reoffer price 98.958

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DB5DCS4

