New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG prices 1.75 bln euro 2023 bond

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 98.958
Reoffer price 98.958
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.