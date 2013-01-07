New Issue- UniCredit S.P.A prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower UniCredit S.P.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.796
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 180.5bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR or 94.6bp
through the 4.5 pct BTPS due Febrauary 2020
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Lloyds Bank, Natixis,
Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
