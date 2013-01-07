FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UniCredit S.P.A prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- UniCredit S.P.A prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UniCredit S.P.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.796

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 180.5bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR or 94.6bp

through the 4.5 pct BTPS due Febrauary 2020

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Lloyds Bank, Natixis,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0004887078

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

