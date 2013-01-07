New Issue- Abbey National Treasury prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.432
Reoffer price 99.432
Spread 97 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131.6bp
over DBR
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank,Santander GBM &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
