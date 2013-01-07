FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Abbey National Treasury prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Abbey National Treasury prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.432

Reoffer price 99.432

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 131.6bp

over DBR

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank,Santander GBM &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0873691884

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

