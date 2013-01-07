New Issue- Corealcredit Bank AG prices 40 mln euro 2017 FRN

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 40 million euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 46bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Coreal
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
