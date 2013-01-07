New Issue- Corealcredit Bank AG prices 40 mln euro 2017 FRN

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 40 million euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 46bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Coreal

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0873675333

