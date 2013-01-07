New Issue- Auckland Council prices 100 mln sfr 2024 bond

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Auckland Council

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 7, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.853

Payment Date February 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0204017005

