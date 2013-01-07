New Issue- Auckland Council prices 100 mln sfr 2024 bond

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Auckland Council
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 7, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.853
Payment Date February 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
