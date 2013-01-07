New Issue- Met Life prices dual tranche deal

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
(Met Life)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date January 11, 2023
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.987
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.368
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date January 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global Note Issuance programme
