New Issue- Met Life prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Met Life prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

(Met Life)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date January 11, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.987

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.368

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0873665706

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global Note Issuance programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
