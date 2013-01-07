New Issue- Met Life prices dual tranche deal

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global Funding I

(Met Life)

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date January 11, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.987

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.368

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0873665706

Common terms

Payment Date January 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global Note Issuance programme

