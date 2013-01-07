New Issue- BNG prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.479
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Rabobank
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.