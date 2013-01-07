FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNG prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond
January 7, 2013

New Issue- BNG prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 bond

January 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

(BNG)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.479

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Rabobank

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0873878283

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

