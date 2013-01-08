PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Jan 8

HANOI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

-- Vietnam’s national reserves will account for between 0.8 and 1 percent of the gross domestic product by 2015, and the ratio may reach 1.5 percent by 2020, according to the government’s reserve strategy.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

--Vietnam created over 1.5 million new jobs and sent 80,000 workers overseas last year, below the initial targets, said the Ministry of Labour.

-- Vietnam will likely receive 7.2 million tourists this year, an increase of 5.2 percent from 2011, said the National Administration of Tourism.

TUOI TRE

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity will get another loan worth 2.5 trillion ($120 million) from Vietnam Development Bank to fund the Vinh Tan 2 and Duyen Hai 1 power plants, raising the total loans for the two projects to 7.5 trillion, the two parties said.

-- A Ho Chi Minh City court has ruled in favour of an American Vietnamese for winning more than $55 million in U.S. dollars from gambling at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. The hotel management initially rejected the result, which forced the player to file a lawsuit.

THANH NIEN

-- Police in the southern city of Can Tho said they have started investigation on the former head of VietABank’s branch in the city for violation of lending rules.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Around a third of Vietnamese steel manufacturers faced losses in 2012 or even went bankrupt, due to slowing sales and competition from Chinese steel, industry players said.

-- Vietnam targets creation of 1.6 million new jobs this year, up 5.3 percent from last year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.