PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Jan 8

HANOI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Vietnam’s national reserves will account for between 0.8 and 1 percent of the gross domestic product by 2015, and the ratio may reach 1.5 percent by 2020, according to the government’s reserve strategy.
--Vietnam created over 1.5 million new jobs and sent 80,000 workers overseas last year, below the initial targets, said the Ministry of Labour.
-- Vietnam will likely receive 7.2 million tourists this year, an increase of 5.2 percent from 2011, said the National Administration of Tourism.
-- State utility Vietnam Electricity will get another loan worth 2.5 trillion ($120 million) from Vietnam Development Bank to fund the Vinh Tan 2 and Duyen Hai 1 power plants, raising the total loans for the two projects to 7.5 trillion, the two parties said.
-- A Ho Chi Minh City court has ruled in favour of an American Vietnamese for winning more than $55 million in U.S. dollars from gambling at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. The hotel management initially rejected the result, which forced the player to file a lawsuit.
-- Police in the southern city of Can Tho said they have started investigation on the former head of VietABank’s branch in the city for violation of lending rules.
-- Around a third of Vietnamese steel manufacturers faced losses in 2012 or even went bankrupt, due to slowing sales and competition from Chinese steel, industry players said.
-- Vietnam targets creation of 1.6 million new jobs this year, up 5.3 percent from last year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.
$1=20,830 dong Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by G.Ram Mohan