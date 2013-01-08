New Issue-IADB adds A$175 mln to 2022 bond

January 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
Issue Amount A$175 million
Maturity Date July 25, 2022
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 97.186
Yield 4.11 pct
Spread 76 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date January 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$850 million
When fungible