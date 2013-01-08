FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IADB adds A$175 mln to 2022 bond
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IADB adds A$175 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

Issue Amount A$175 million

Maturity Date July 25, 2022

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 97.186

Yield 4.11 pct

Spread 76 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$850 million

When fungible

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
