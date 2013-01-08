FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- L-Bank adds 230 mln euros to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- L-Bank adds 230 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor State of Baden-Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 230 million euro

Maturity Date December 27, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 13bp

Issue price 99.958

Reoffer price 99.958

Payment Date January 10, 2013

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Stuttgart

Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1C9ZL6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
