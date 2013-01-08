FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Svenska Handelsbanken prices 400 mln Renminbi 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 400 million Renminbi

Maturity Date January 15, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

