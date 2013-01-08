FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Land NRW adds 300 mln euros to 2022 bond
January 8, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Land NRW adds 300 mln euros to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen

(Land NRW)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.321

Reoffer price 100.321

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0E68

