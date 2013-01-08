New Issue- Land NRW adds 300 mln euros to 2022 bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen
(Land NRW)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.321
Reoffer price 100.321
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro
when fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.