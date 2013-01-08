New Issue- Kookmin Bank prices $300 mln 2016 bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kookmin Bank
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.811
Reoffer yield 1.44 pct
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB,
Nomura, The Royal Bank of Scotland, SBBC Nikko and UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.