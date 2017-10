(Agency corrects In the first paragraph, first sentence to include probability of default rating as follows: ”Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody‘s”) has today lowered to B2 from B1 the corporate family rating (“CFR”) and probability of default rating (“PDR”) of Avincis Mission Critical Services Group, S.A.U.). Avincis Mission Critical Services Group, S.A.U

For the full text of this story please click the following link:

here