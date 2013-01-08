New Issue-DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

January 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank Ag

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 25bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1REYV8

