New Issue-DG Hypo prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

January 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank Ag
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 25bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)