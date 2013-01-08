New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG WestDeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2016

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 100.30

Payment Date January 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7C29

