New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG WestDeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2016

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 100.30

Payment Date January 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7C29

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
