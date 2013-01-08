New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG WestDeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date January 11, 2016
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 100.30
Payment Date January 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
