New Issue-BPCE prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BPCE prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPCE

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.96

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.889

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
