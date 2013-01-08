New Issue- KfW prices 200 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.8775
Reoffer price 99.69
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.