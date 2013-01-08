FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW prices 200 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- KfW prices 200 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.8775

Reoffer price 99.69

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0874917494

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
