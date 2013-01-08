FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BPE Financiaciones SA prices 750 mln euro 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BPE Financiaciones SA prices 750 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPE Financiaciones SA

Guarantor Banco Popular Espanol SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.729

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Banco Popular, Santander GBM

& UBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
