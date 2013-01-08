FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BES prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Espirito Santo

(BES)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.349

Spread 438.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over DBR

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BES, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Portugal

ISIN PTBENJOM0015

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
