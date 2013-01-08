New Issue- GE Capital prices dual tranche deal

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.913

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0874839086

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.311

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0874840845

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & IMI

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undislosed

Denoms (K) 1

