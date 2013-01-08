New Issue- KfW prices 5.0 bln euro 2020 bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.273

Reoffer price 99.273

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RET49

