New Issue- KfW prices 300 mln rand 2015 bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2015
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.343
Reoffer price 99.99
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
