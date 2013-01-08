New Issue- KfW prices 300 mln rand 2015 bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2015

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 100.343

Reoffer price 99.99

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0875153891

Data supplied by International Insider.