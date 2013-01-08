FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Telefonica prices 1.5 bln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Telefonica prices 1.5 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones, S.A.U

Guarantor Telefonica S.A

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2023

Coupon 3.987 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 250 bp

Over the 1.54= pct September 2022

DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Caixa Bank, GSI,Mizuho, Santander

GBM & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN

Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
