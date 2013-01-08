New Issue- Prudential plc prices $700 mln perp bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Prudential plc
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, HSBC
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
