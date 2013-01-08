New Issue- Prudential plc prices $700 mln perp bond

January 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Prudential plc

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, HSBC

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue