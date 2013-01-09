New Issue- City of Winterthur prices 100 mln sfr 2036 bond

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower City of Winterthur

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 24, 2036

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.747

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & KBBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0204276213

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.