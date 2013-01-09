New Issue- City of Winterthur prices 100 mln sfr 2036 bond

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower City of Winterthur
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 24, 2036
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.747
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & KBBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.