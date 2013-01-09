New Issue- Hysan prices $300 mln 2023 bond

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hysan (MTN) Limited

Guarantor Hysan Development Company Limited

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2023

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.766

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

