New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln stg to 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln stg to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Issue price 100.003

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan

& RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 700 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0854758868

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

