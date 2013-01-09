New Issue-Rentenbank prices 500 mln euro 2020 FRN

January 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 7bp

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

