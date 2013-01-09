New Issue- Saarland prices 20 mln euro 2018 FRN

January(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Saarland

Issue Amount 20 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2018

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 4bp

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1EV8N9

