New Issue- Saarland prices 20 mln euro 2018 FRN

January(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Saarland
Issue Amount 20 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2018
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 4bp
Payment Date January 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
