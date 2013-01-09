New Issue-NAB prices A$200 mln 2019 bond

January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.737

Reoffer yield 4.551 pct

Spread 143 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.25% Due 2019 ACGB

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & National Australia Bank

Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Lanuched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0875304189

