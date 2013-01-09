New Issue-NAB prices A$200 mln 2019 bond

January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date January 22, 2019
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.737
Reoffer yield 4.551 pct
Spread 143 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.25% Due 2019 ACGB
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & National Australia Bank
Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Lanuched under issuer’s GMTN programme
