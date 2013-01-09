FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB prices C$100 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-NWB prices C$100 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.876

Reoffer price 99.876

Yield 2.151 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

