New Issue- Nestle prices A$175 mln 2018 bond

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount A$175 million

Maturity Date January 18, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.839

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0875340738

