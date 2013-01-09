FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Nestle prices A$175 mln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Nestle prices A$175 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount A$175 million

Maturity Date January 18, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.839

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0875340738

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.