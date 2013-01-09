New Issue- Nestle prices A$175 mln 2018 bond

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount A$175 million
Maturity Date January 18, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.839
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
